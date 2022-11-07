Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million. Itron also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,906. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

