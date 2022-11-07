Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $420-460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.20 million. Itron also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to 0-$0.15 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.
Shares of ITRI stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 583,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,906. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $80.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 73.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 314.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
