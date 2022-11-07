Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 709 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $112.77 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $464.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.