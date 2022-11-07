Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.3% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $1,044,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $481.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $426.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $328.20 and a 1 year high of $491.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

