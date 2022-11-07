Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $185,000 Investment in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UIS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Unisys by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Unisys Price Performance

Unisys Profile

UIS opened at $8.76 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

(Get Rating)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.