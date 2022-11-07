iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Cut by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $105.58. 64,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,104,980. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day moving average is $113.56. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

