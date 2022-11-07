iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219,027 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $26,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,912,000 after purchasing an additional 87,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,048. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.08 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

