iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.84. 29,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.55 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

