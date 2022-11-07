iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,707 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $21,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock remained flat at $109.82 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,698. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.75 and a 52-week high of $110.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

