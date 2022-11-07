iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,166 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $546,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $214.33. 197,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,938. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

