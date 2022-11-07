iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 3.0% of Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 364,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,770,000 after purchasing an additional 165,350 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,706.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 57,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,066 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

