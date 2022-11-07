iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Cut by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,220,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,925 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,779,000 after buying an additional 534,500 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,276,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,177,000 after buying an additional 69,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.10. 1,345,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,706,775. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

