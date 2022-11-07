iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 3.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,359.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 321,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 299,361 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 152.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,634. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

