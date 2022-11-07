iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,837 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.8% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

IDEV stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $70.44.

