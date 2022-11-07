iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,476 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $44.72 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,443,641. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

