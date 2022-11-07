Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives $13.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IREN. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

IREN opened at $2.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84. Iris Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. 9.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

