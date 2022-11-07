IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.55. 42,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,464. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

