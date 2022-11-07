IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,493 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,493 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,175. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $42.98.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

