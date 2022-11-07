IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,982 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after buying an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,733,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,714,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,422 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 345,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,009,471. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.02. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.