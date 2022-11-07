Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading Down 5.6%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.40. 19,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,025,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4,008.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 231,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 225,452 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,782 shares during the period.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

