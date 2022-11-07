Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock to $35.00. The company traded as low as $30.04 and last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 126126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Invitation Homes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,696 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,757,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,285,000 after buying an additional 29,927,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 63.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,522,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,353,000 after buying an additional 5,268,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.73%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

