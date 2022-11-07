Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 25,299 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 37% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,523 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.78.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.45. 221,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,492,374. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

