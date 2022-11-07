Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$140.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$155.00.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$140.00 to C$165.00.

10/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$137.00 to C$140.00.

10/7/2022 – Precision Drilling is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$120.00 to C$110.00.

9/28/2022 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$130.00 to C$115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Precision Drilling Trading Down 0.3 %

Precision Drilling stock opened at C$106.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$82.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$84.68. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of C$37.90 and a 52 week high of C$110.37.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

