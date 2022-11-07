Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for E.On (EOAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of E.On (FRA: EOAN) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/1/2022 – E.On was given a new €10.50 ($10.50) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($11.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/31/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($11.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/24/2022 – E.On was given a new €8.50 ($8.50) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/20/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/13/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($11.00) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/12/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.00 ($11.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2022 – E.On was given a new €11.50 ($11.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/19/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/12/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.80 ($12.80) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

9/9/2022 – E.On was given a new €12.50 ($12.50) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €8.70 ($8.70) on Monday. E.On Se has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($10.80). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.85.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

