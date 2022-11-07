Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 624,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,494,000 after buying an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.92. 41,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,905. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.