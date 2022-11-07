Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,094 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,825,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,649 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,724,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 252,767 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,542,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,009,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $22.20.

