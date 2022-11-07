Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuit were worth $8,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuit by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total transaction of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit Trading Up 1.7 %

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $538.79.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $6.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $367.26. The stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,088. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.49. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

