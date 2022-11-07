International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $22,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 20,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.78. 10,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,697. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $155.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average of $114.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.07.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

