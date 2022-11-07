Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,278. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. Interfor has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $35.73.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

