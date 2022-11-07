Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Increased by FWL Investment Management LLC

FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,109 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 4.4% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.6% in the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 340,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $2,259,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.09. 148,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,759. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $99.34. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

