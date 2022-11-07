Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

