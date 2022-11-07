Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,503 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.70% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,076,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 3,415.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 249,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 242,248 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 298,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,721,000 after purchasing an additional 101,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,803,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $5,980,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Price Performance

GLTR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,271. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $107.47.

