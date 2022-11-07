Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $33.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,072 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 18,889,381 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

