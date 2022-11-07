Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $21.13 Million Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207,753 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,424,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 278,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKLN remained flat at $20.75 during trading hours on Monday. 67,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,815,618. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

