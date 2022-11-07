Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 30,338 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,338 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $207.97. 44,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,384. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

