Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) SVP Sells $4,220,185.42 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.99, for a total value of $4,220,185.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,640.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Insulet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $9.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $181.00 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,263.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Insulet by 153.6% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PODD. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

