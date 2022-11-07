Insider Selling: Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Director Sells 3,193,127 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yum China Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.69. 84,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,781. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.46. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Yum China

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 3.7% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 24.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.