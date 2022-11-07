Insider Selling: Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timberland Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.30. 1,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $33.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Timberland Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timberland Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 156.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 58.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

