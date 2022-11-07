Insider Selling: Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Sells 7,871 Shares of Stock

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $333,809.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,016 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,808.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,896. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in Rollins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 43,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

