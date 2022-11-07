Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $11,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $148,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.67. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $60.57.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.73%.
Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.
Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.
