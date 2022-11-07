Insider Selling: Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Insider Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) insider Amanda Wood Barnett sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $11,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $148,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.59. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.67. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $60.57.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on Red River Bancshares from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

