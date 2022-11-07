Insider Selling: Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CAO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 105,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Energy Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.29.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth $142,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 96,446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

