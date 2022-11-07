Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CAO Sells 11,157 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

HUM traded up $2.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $554.80. 46,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,677. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $503.15 and a 200 day moving average of $476.63. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Humana by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $522.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.44.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

