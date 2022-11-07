Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $393,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,414,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.79 per share, with a total value of $244,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.

On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli bought 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $158,976.98.

On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli purchased 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Beat Kahli bought 16,161 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $112,318.95.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 13,839 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.57 per share, for a total transaction of $132,439.23.

On Monday, August 29th, Beat Kahli acquired 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $98,100.00.

VOXX International Stock Performance

VOXX opened at $9.91 on Monday. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International

VOXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of VOXX International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Imperial Capital lowered VOXX International from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in VOXX International during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VOXX International in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

