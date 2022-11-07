Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Purchases 12,500 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$68,225.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$563,811.40.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 21st, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 1,100 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,007.98.

On Wednesday, October 19th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 1,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$10,419.03.

On Tuesday, October 11th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 45,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.33 per share, with a total value of C$242,063.72.

On Friday, October 7th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 45,400 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.46 per share, with a total value of C$247,729.64.

On Thursday, September 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 6,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$32,940.00.

On Monday, September 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 3,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.49 per share, with a total value of C$16,470.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,472.40.

On Tuesday, September 20th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 44,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$248,705.60.

On Friday, September 16th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,094.30.

On Wednesday, September 14th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 43,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.73 per share, with a total value of C$246,282.50.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of CVE SVI remained flat at C$6.42 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About StorageVault Canada

SVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

