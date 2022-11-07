Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lumen Technologies Stock Performance
LUMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 32,936,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.41.
Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.
About Lumen Technologies
Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.
