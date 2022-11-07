Insider Buying: Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

LUMN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.04. 32,936,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,555,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumen Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.14.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

