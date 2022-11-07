Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 3,455,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
