Insider Buying: Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.07. 3,455,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,954. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.31 and a 12-month high of $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

About Caesars Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.