Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $567,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Assets Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.