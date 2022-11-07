Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Acquires $567,000.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,987,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,105,689.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
American Assets Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AAT opened at $28.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.28%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.
