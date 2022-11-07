Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Rating Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 334,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,186. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.30. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.63 and a one year high of C$10.43. The stock has a market cap of C$120.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47.

In other news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

