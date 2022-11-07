Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IVREF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IVREF opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.32.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.