Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) Given “Hold” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.75. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IVREF stock remained flat at $3.18 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

