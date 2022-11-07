ING Groep (NYSE:ING) PT Raised to €13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

ING stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.07. 595,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,956,244. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

